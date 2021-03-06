COVID-19 One Year Later: Looking back, and the hope ahead

The coronavirus has been a part of our lives for one year now. It was March 6, 2020, when state health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Indiana. Since then, masks have become a required accessory, and hand sanitizer is never far out of reach. Students learned remotely, and working from home became the professional norm. Sports, festivals and entertainment stopped. Hospitals became overcrowded and nursing homes were locked down. Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have come down with the virus, and more than 12,000 have died. But through the challenges came plenty of reason for hope, too. COVID-19 has changed the lives of everyone. No one was spared from its impact. Now, a year into the pandemic, WANE 15 looks back at the historic year that was, and we learn how hope for a brighter future is in view.
Included in this special:
- Sierra Tufts caught up with our area’s first COVID-19 patient to learn how the virus impacted him, and what life is like for him now (1:40).
- Briana Brownlee shares the story of a local business hit hard by the pandemic and how it was able to stay in business (5:40).
- Pat Hoffmann reports on how stimulus relief payments changed our finances (7:35).
- Breann Boswell looks at what we’ve learned from remote learning through the pandemic (14:10).
- Terra Brantley has a story on how the local nonprofit arts community worked together to help each other stay financially afloat during the pandemic (16:57).
- Kaitor Kay met with front-line workers to share their emotional stories working to fight the coronavirus (18:43).
- Chris Darby sat down with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter and Department of Health Administrator Mindy Waldron to talk about their experiences dealing with the pandemic and how the county is poised to progress moving forward (26:00).
- and a special ‘thank you’ to healthcare workers (38:13)