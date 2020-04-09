COVID-19 Facebook live chat for SE Fort Wayne planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leaders in Southeast Fort Wayne plan a “Q and A” tomorrow night on Facebook live.

The event comes partially in response to US Surgeon General Jerome Adams comments on “CBS This Morning” that African Americans are at a higher risk during the coronavirus pandemic – as black Americans are more likely to have preexisting conditions and lack access to health care..

Local host Nygel Simms, Youth for Christ Regional Director, has felt the impact.

“I have two friends who lost loved ones to this,” he says. “I have two staff members whose family members are affected by this. We gotta take this seriously.”

Sponsoring groups include Parkview Health, Fort Wayne United, Joshua’s Hand, and City Life.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. and expected to last about an hour.

Questions can be submitted on Facebook. Organizers plan to share resources for families in need.

The event can be found on the City Life Facebook page, among others.