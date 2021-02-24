County metrics map: 42 percent of Indiana counties now ‘blue’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Community spread of the coronavirus is slowing in Indiana, according to the state’s latest metrics map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 39 counties are blue – the lowest metric for community spread – including LaGrange, Adams, Jay and Blackford counties in northeast Indiana. No counties are red – the highest category – and just three are orange.

Last week, 11 counties statewide were in blue, the lowest category for community spread, including LaGrange and Jay County in northeast Indiana. There were no counties in red.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 1,019 new coronavirus cases, and 14 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, Indiana has confirmed 658,043 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll is at 12,039.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.