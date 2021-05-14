Confirmed variants, MIS-C cases added to Indiana’s COVID-19 dashboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s Department of Health has added new features to let users track the spread of coronavirus variants, along with a rare inflammatory disease that affects some children who test positive for the virus.

On the Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard, a variants tab allows users to track the number of confirmed COVID-19 variant cases. According to the ISDH, the department partners with laboratories to obtain a random sample of positive COVID-19 tests. Those random samples then get tested for coronavirus variants.

As of Friday morning, 42.7% of tested samples, 1,988 cases, also tested positive for a COVID-19 variant. The most common variant among these samples is, B.1.1.7. a variant first discovered in the U.K.

The ISDH is also tracking a rare, but serious inflammatory disease that affects children who had minor COVID-19 symptoms. On the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 89 confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), with the average age being just under 10.

