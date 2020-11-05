Company winding down ventilator production in Kokomo

General Motors and Ventec Life Systems partnered to convert the GM Kokomo, Indiana ERC building for the production of Ventec ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (General Motors)

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Ventec Life Systems will stop producing medical breathing machines in Kokomo by the end of the month.

Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the company is “winding down production in Indiana” because of weakening demand for its ventilators.

The Kokomo Tribune obtained a copy of the email.

Ventec, in a partnership with General Motors, began operations in the GM Components Holdings plant in April, hiring local employees to make 30,000 ventilators for hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the plant in April. The company has about 800 employees in Kokomo.

