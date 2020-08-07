Community comes together to make meals for international students in quarantine

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University’s dining services, area churches and businesses provided meals for about a dozen international students who arrived on campus and had to quarantine.

The international students arrived on Trine University’s campus and had to quarantine from July 20 the August 5. During this time the university used a $5,000 grant to buy groceries for the students in addition to the donations from area churches and businesses.

The students say the meals helped them feel at home despite the circumstances.

The university’s fall schedule has been altered to include a longer, seven-week winter break. Trine’s OIS continues to seek community partners to provide meals for international students who are unable to return home during that time. Those who are interested in donating are asked to contact McHenry at mchenrym@trine.edu or 260-665-4630.