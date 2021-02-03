Columbia City restaurants struggle with foot traffic as county sees highest COVID-19 positivity rate in state

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Whitley County spends another week in the red, with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

The county is one of four in the state in the red, and the only red county in Northeast Indiana. With a 16.6 percent, they also have the highest positivity rate in the state.

For restaurants, that means the most strict set of restrictions in place but some said the restrictions do not mean much at the rate the pandemic has already slowed business in the county.

“We can’t have full capacity because we haven’t had that many people coming in,” said Celine Jenkins, Manager of Pickles Cafe.

Pickles Cafe relocated to Columbia City from Dunfee during the pandemic. According to Jenkins, their move to Columbia City has made them more convenient for customers to drop in, but they have still had to cut staffing in half for each shift to compensate for the loss in foot traffic caused by the pandemic. Although they stepped up cleaning routines at Pickles, Jenkins said they believe it is both fear of the virus and an unwillingness of some to follow restrictions that have kept people away.

“We have a lot of customers coming in who refuse to wear masks. We’re not in a position to say no to them. We need any money that we can get to stay in business,” said Jenkins. “Between people not working with COVID restrictions and other people being afraid, it’s hard to please everybody.”

Lunch hours for the cafe see a regular crowd but Jenkins said that tends to drop off at night, and while they offer sitdown and carryout options, they do not have the ability to offer widespread delivery service.

Chapman’s Tap House Asst. Manager Sara Belcher said they also have their dedicated regulars but have not noticed a big difference in foot traffic between the red and orange weeks. The inability to host weekend entertainment has been one of the losses that affected their business. Belcher said it could also be that people get confused about the restrictions that can change week-to-week.

“I think if we could change to one of the colors and stay there awhile to where we could be at a higher capacity and be able to open up to some of those activities, especially the entertainment.”

Both restaurants said that they have stepped up cleaning and adjusted their seating areas to fit with restrictions and ask that their customers wear masks because they are essential steps that need to be taken to continue operating during the pandemic.

“It’s the things we have to do and we’re so glad to be here and we’re glad to be serving our community and we’re glad that our patrons are out there supporting us,” said Belcher.

But Jenkins said as a small business, they just cannot take precautions that larger-scale businesses have adopted.

“We’re a small business, we can’t do what other businesses can,” said Jenkins. “We can’t have the plexiglass set up at the counters, we can’t put booths in and move things around. What we have is what we have.”

The Whitley County Health Department declined to speak on camera, but sent a statement reading:

As the Governor said in his statement yesterday, “Indiana is on fire” with COVID-19. Like most counties in our State, Whitley County’s positivity rate has gone up higher [than] we had hoped. Whitley County is continuing to follow the guidance from the CDC and the State Department of Health in an attempt to slow the rate of infection. On November 22, [2020] our Health Officer, Dr. Burkett, issued a Public Health Order restricting attendance at social gatherings, restaurant capacity, and attendance at extra-curricular activities. While Whitley County’s positivity rate has been high over the last week, the number of overall infected individuals is comparable to the surrounding similarly sized counties. The Health Department would continue to strongly encourage people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.” The Whitley County Health Department

A WANE 15 crew observed several other businesses in the area and said that while some were not enforcing the mask requirements posted at the doors, most people working and shopping appeared to be wearing masks.