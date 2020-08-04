Clorox says wipes shortage to last well into 2021

(CNN) Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit, disinfectant wipes have been in short supply and it looks like that will continue well into 2020.

Clorox, the world’s biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials says it has ramped up production, but that still hasn’t been enough to keep up with demand. Clorox has an estimated 45 percent share of the cleaning wipes business. The company says it will take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs.

The demand for disinfecting materials, most notably wipes, has accounted for a 22 percent increase in sales for Clorox.