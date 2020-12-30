City creates new COVID-19 messaging tools with help of area businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With funding from the CARES Act issued on Nov. 20, Mayor Tom Henry’s COVID-19 Public Safety Awareness Team hired a new creative agency to work with the city to implement new messaging tools.

“With COVID-19 cases mounting shortly before Thanksgiving, and considerable concern that cases would continue to rise through the winter holidays, Mayor Tom Henry considered it important to use the allocated funding to promote mask protection, social distancing and limiting gatherings, but it was also important to financially assist as many local businesses as possible,” the press release said.

With these goals in mind, the Mayor’s COVID-19 Public Safety Awareness Team hired One Lucky Guitar creative agency to work with the City of Fort Wayne to implement the following “Defend the Fort” messaging tools:

Eleven Video Public Service Announcements for Television

Three Video Public Service Announcements for Social Media

Two Video Public Service Announcements for Social Media focused on FWFD & FWPD COVID-19 Safety Procedures

Two Audio Public Service Announcements for Radio and Streaming

One Original Song Written and Performed by 3 Local Musical Artists, with an “All In” Music Video

Five Outdoor Digital Billboards in 3 Languages

Two Print Public Service Announcements in 6 publications

Social Media and Digital Display Public Service Campaign

Printed Handouts in six Languages

Defenders Unite Resource Toolkit for Residents, Businesses and Organizations

Two thousand five hundred “Defend the Fort” Masks Purchased and Printed for Distribution

Along with One Lucky Guitar, the City said the following local businesses/freelancers were hired for the “Defend the Fort” campaign:

Anchor Films Lofthouse Films PUNCH Films Cyclone Social Blacklight Media Liechty Media Amani Services Language Services Network Rift Motion Co Casual Friday J. Tubbs Rosalind and the Way Jeff Blossom Luke McBride Lexie Brewer Ryan Schnurr Mike Metzler Andre Portee Bambi Guthrie Ruth Yaro Steve Vorderman Sweetwater Jasmine Bejar Ink Spot Aboite News Dupont Valley Times Waynedale News Journal Gazette Greater FW Business Weekly Outfront Outdoor Excell Color Graphics AllStar Printed Products Burkhart Advertising ABC WPTA-TV CBS WANE-TV CW WISE-TV Fox WFFT-TV GPTA-TV PBS WFWA-TV NBC WPTA-TV WAJI-F3 WAJI-FM WBTU-FM WBYR-FM WFWI-FM WGBJ-FM WJFX-F2 WJFX-FM WJFX-F3 WLDE-FM WMEE-FM WOWO-AM WQHK-FM WWFW-FM WXKE-FM

“There wasn’t much time to create and execute an aggressive public safety campaign that would remind our fatigued community of the importance of wearing masks, limiting the size of gatherings and social distancing, but we had to try because the health of our community was at stake,” said Mayor Henry. “Keeping local businesses up and running is another essential part of a thriving community and, although we couldn’t afford to hire every business, we hired as many as we possibly could in order to get the message out quickly and efficiently.”

The “Defenders Unite” Toolkit includes COVID-19 guidance and tools to help residents and businesses make decisions, protect their staff as well as communicate within their communities.

To download the “Defenders Unite” Toolkit and to view the “Defend the Fort” videos, as well as the “All In” music video, visit https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/covid-19.html