Children receive first COVID-19 vaccines at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, a number of Fort Wayne children received their first COVID-19 vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer vaccine for children.

The day after the Allen County Department of Health announced that vaccinations would begin for kids age 5 to 11 on Thursday, parents at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum have mixed reactions about the approval.

“Our youngest daughter, Remi, has an auto immune disorder and she is at a high risk of coronavirus and other diseases so, we’ve been counting down the days,” said Rachel Drummond, parent choosing to vaccinate her children.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=185193683793931&set=a.157556686557631

“I feel like right now the vaccination has things in it that we don’t know of. I also feel like we should look more in depth of what’s all in this vaccination before we install this, whatever it is, into our children [which could] potentially harm them,” said LaVetra Mckissick, choosing not to vaccinate her children.

The Memorial Coliseum is currently administering first, second and adult booster shoots for those eligible.

To schedule an appointment, click here.