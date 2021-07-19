Central Michigan University sets vaccine scholarship raffle

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University students could win a full-year scholarship for being fully vaccinated.

The university announced Monday that it will name winners Aug. 2 and 23, Sept. 13, and Oct. 4. Each drawing will have 100 students who will get a $75 gift card and one student who will win a full-year scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.

In the announcement from the university Monday it cited a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where only 34% of adults between the ages of 18 and 39 have received a COVID-19 vaccine.