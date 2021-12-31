CDC updates close contact, quarantine guidelines for K-12 students

(WANE) – With school set to resume after the new year, the CDC has released updated guidelines for students who may be exposed to COVID-19.

If a student is exposed to someone who tests positive, they could be considered a close contact depending on various factors like distance and length of exposure.

Under the most recent guidelines, students that are considered close contacts do not need to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated. Close contacts that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days also do not need to quarantine. Instead, these close contacts should monitor for symptoms, get tested 5-7 days after the exposure, and wear a mask indoors until they receive a negative test result.

If a student is not vaccinated, the CDC recommends quarantining for a total of 14 days from the date of the exposure.

The Indiana Department of Health also shared a symptom checklist for parents. If their children are showing symptoms like a fever, sore throat, or a loss of taste or smell, they should keep their child out of school and get them tested for COVID-19.