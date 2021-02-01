CDC Director on steps to take to stop the spread of COVID

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says “now is not the time to travel.” She explains steps Americans can take to protect each other and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“With cases high and variants emerging, I want to stress to the American people the importance of taking a few simple actions we can all take to protect each other and to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Walensky.

Walensky laid out four critical steps Americans should take to get the virus under control:

“First, wear a mask. Stay six feet apart when you are in public and around others who do not live in your household.”

“Second, please avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.”

“Third, now is not the time to travel. But if you must travel, you must wear a mask and follow other CDC and local guidance in order to protect yourself and others while you travel.”

“And finally, please get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Walensky said the nation is getting more and more people vaccinated each day, but citizens must still take necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus.

“More than 25 million people have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, and our latest safety data continue to show that vaccines are safe, with no new safety signals and rates of rare, serious adverse events like anaphylaxis comparable to other vaccines,” said Walensky. “When we take these actions, there is less virus spreading and the conditions that produce variants are decreased.”