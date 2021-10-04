CDC announces COVID-19 travel, gathering guidelines ahead of holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With major holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, the CDC is issuing new recommendations for those who plan on gathering with others.

According to the CDC, the safest way to celebrate while mitigating the risk for spreading the virus is to celebrate virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others.

If you plan to travel or celebrate with others in-person, follow these guidelines.

Celebrating in-person

If you are attending an in-person celebration, the CDC recommends you talk with other parties ahead of time to set expectations. Other suggestions include:

Getting vaccinated when you are eligible

Wearing a mask indoors in public places if you are not fully vaccinated.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can also use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window.

Travelling

The CDC recommends delaying travel plans until you are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, you should follow these guidelines.

Take a coronavirus test 1-3 days before your trip

Wear a mask on any public transportation, including planes, buses and trains

Avoid crowds and stay at least six feet from anyone not in your travel party.

Get tested 3-5 days after travel and self-quarantine for seven days after travel (10 days if you do not get tested)

A complete list of recommendations for the holiday season can be found on the CDC’s website.