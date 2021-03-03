Catholic bishops issue statement on ‘moral permissibility’ of getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WASHINGTON (WANE) On Tuesday the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities issued a statement addressing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVI-19 vaccine. Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese chairs that committee.

The need for clarification about the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has to do with the use of abortion-derived cell lines development, testing and production. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines used abortion-derived cell lines for testing but not production according to the statement.