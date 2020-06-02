Cartoonists to thank frontline workers playfully this Sunday

This image released by King Features shows a clip from the comic strip “Baby Blues” by Rick Kirkman and Jerry Scott. (King Features via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The funny papers this Sunday will have more than laughs. More than 70 comic strips and panels will each have six symbols hidden to honor frontline workers dealing with the pandemic.

This image released by King Features shows artwork from the comic strip “Rhymes With Orange” by Hilary B. Price. (King Features via AP)

The strips range from Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” to Jim Toomey’s “Sherman’s Lagoon” and Jeff Keane’s “Family Circus.” The project was thought up by “Baby Blues” co-cartoonist Rick Kirkman. He left it up to the artists how to incorporate the six symbols — a mask, a steering wheel, a shopping cart, an apple, a fork and a microscope.

