Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

(WCMH) — Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.

The first 10,000 people to register at abeeronbud.com and upload a picture of an “I got vaccinated” sticker, a picture of a band-aid or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card.

The debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer.

The promotion coincides with Budweiser’s revival of its “Reunited with Buds” ad, featuring the Clydesdales and puppy reunion.

Welcome back, Buds.

Get a round on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021

The giveaway runs until May 16 or until all 10,000 virtual gift cards are gone. Residents of Alabama, California and Texas are not eligible.