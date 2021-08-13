Bowen Center expands COVID-19 testing center hours due to increased demand

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Bowen Center is expanding the hours for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site located at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds Shrine Building.

The site has seen a 73% increase in visits in the last two weeks, so the hours have been expanded to meet the need, the center said. Beginning Monday the hours will be:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 4 – 6 p.m.

Second Saturday of every month: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests which are free and available to anyone two years old and up, the center said. Anyone wanting a test does not need an appointment, a doctor’s referral, insurance or to be a resident of Kosciusko County. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.

The Center said a free vaccination registration assistance hotline is also available to assist those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer. The hotline number, which is available Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., is 574-347-4256. If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call.