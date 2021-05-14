Bowen Center decreases hours for testing site, vaccination registration hotline

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Bowen Center has announces a change to its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site hours at the Kosciusko County Fair Grounds.

The center is decreasing its hours starting Monday to Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bowen Center will also decrease the hours for its free Vaccination Registration Assistance Bilingual Hotline to help Hoosiers navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process. The hotline operators can assist callers in filling out the online form to schedule their vaccination Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The reduced hours are a positive reflection of the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the county and an increase in vaccinations. Bowen Center said it will continue to be responsive to the need and increase or decrease hours accordingly.

The testing site has administered more than 16,200 tests since it opened in October 2020, the press release said. English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests which are free and available to anyone two-years-old and up. You do not need a doctor’s referral, insurance or be a resident of Kosciusko County. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.

The free registration assistance hotline assists those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer, the Bowen Center said. The hotline phone number is 574-347-4256. If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call. The service is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.

The COVID-19 testing site is operated by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Indiana Department of Health and the Kosciusko County Health Department with assistance from the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Ivy Tech Community College – Warsaw, Kosciusko Community Hospital, WJ Carey Construction, the Kosciusko County Fair Board, Wildman Business Group and DM Trump Construction LLC.