Bottoms up! Hoosiers buying more booze since order to stay home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Americans have not just been flocking to stores to purchase hand sanitizer and toilet paper — alcohol has also been on their shopping list.

As more people began sheltering in their homes throughout the month of March to help curb the spread of COVID-19, sales of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21, according to Nielsen data.

Spirits like tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails jumped 75% compared to the same period last year, while wine sales were up 66% and beer sales 42%.

In Indiana, alcohol sales also trended upwards.

“It started off as soon as Holcomb really locked things down. The first weekend was unbelievable,” said Belmont Beverage Operations Manager Gary Gardner.

Gardner, who oversees 34 stores throughout the state, said sales on the week Governor Eric Holcomb announced a stay-at-home order were so high (especially on the weekend), they compared to sales on some of the biggest holidays.

“I can’t even put a percentage on it because it was just ballistic. It was just a combination of New Year’s Eve sales, Thanksgiving and holiday weekends, Notre Dame football games, it was just huge,” Gardner explained.

And wine seems to be Hoosiers’ choice while they hunker down.

“Let’s be honest, there are more people having dinner together now than ever before,” Gardner said. “I’m sure they are having a glass of wine or two with dinner. Probably, in all fairness, parents need a little something to calm down after a full day with the kids and beverage does help with that.”

So, why are Hoosiers buying more to drink while they shelter in place? Gardner’s best guess — the unknown.

“The unexpected is what really drove sales. The unexpected. They [people] don’t know and they want to be sure they don’t run out. Can it be abused? Absolutely. Does it have a calming effect? Absolutely.”

WANE 15 also asked Gardner about liquor stores being considered essential businesses and rumors about state officials considering closing them. Watch his response in our full interview above.