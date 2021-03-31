‘Blue’ counties dip in Indiana’s latest COVID county map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The latest county metrics map from Indiana’s Department of Health reflects the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 53 counties are in blue – the lowest metric for community spread. 37 counties are in yellow. Two counties – Blackford and Wells – are in orange, the second highest metric for community spread.

In northeast Indiana, just three counties – Adams, LaGrange and Noble – are in blue.

Last week, 66 Indiana counties were blue, and 25 were in yellow. One county, Blackford was in orange.

This is the last week that the metrics map will be used to determine capacity restrictions. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that starting Tuesday, April 6, the metrics map will be used as an advisory tool to help local health departments best determine how to handle community spread of COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, and one more death tied to the virus. All told, 686,497 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus, and 12,633 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.