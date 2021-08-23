Biden backs Pfizer vaccine following FDA approval

WASHINGTON (WANE) — President Joe Biden on Monday backed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine immediately following FDA approval.

He said there are three facts everyone should know as the nation continues to battle the pandemic.

First, Biden said, COVID-19 deaths have been declining even with the Delta variant spreading. Second, overall weekly vaccination rates are up by 50% compared to last month. Third, some states that have been lagging in getting vaccinated now have fast-growing vaccination rates.

Biden’s statement is in response to the official FDA announcement this morning approving the Pfizer vaccine, assuring Americans it is safe and effective. The FDA cited stats that the vaccine has done its job for 90% of those who have gotten it.