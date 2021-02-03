Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau has put out numerous warnings about scams regarding COVID-19. Now, it’s warning people about vaccines.

The latest warning about COVID-19 vaccines is about what happens after you receive one.

The BBB says it may be tempting to show off that you got the vaccine by posting your vaccination card on social media, but it’s the perfect opportunity for scammers.

If you reveal any personal information, scammers can take that and steal your identity. Another potential scam is with the picture itself. The BBB said in the United Kingdom scammers were selling the pictures as fake vaccinations card.

But if you do want to share you received the vaccine, there are safe ways to do so.

“So a lot of places are giving a vaccine sticker. So, it’s kind of like the “I voted” sticker. So, take a picture of your sticker instead of the actual vaccine card. Or, if you’re going to post your vaccine card, definitely take your photo editing software on your phone and “x” out your name “x” out any of the personal information that might be there. Put maybe a sticker or a happy face, some kind of emoji on there, so other people aren’t able to take it, or at least if they do take it they’ve got to do some really in-depth photo editing to utilize that card,” said Nichole Thomas, Director of Communications at BBB Serving Northern Indiana.

Other warnings from the BBB include actually getting a vaccine.

“Understand that no one has access to the vaccine other than state and federal medical professionals. No one can get you ahead of the line. And no one is going to ship you the vaccine. Certainly, it has to be kept at well below zero. So, no one can ship that to you. And of course, how would you administer it? So, there’s a lot of questions. And this really goes back to doing your research and being a good consumer,” said Thomas.

As always, the BBB said if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

According to the BBB’s scam tracker, no scams for vaccine cards or vaccines have been reported in our area.