Best Buy resumes in store shopping, but by appointment only

(WANE) Best Buy announced Tuesday it is now allowing shoppers inside stores at select locations across the country including Fort Wayne. However if you want to shop at the Apple Glen Crossing or Northcrest Shopping Center stores you’ll need to make an appointment.

The electronics retailer had only been offering curbside pickup since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Buy is implementing the following safety measures for customers and employees:

Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.

Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.

Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers.

Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.

Here’s how in-store consultation by appointment works: