Ballot drive targets Michigan law that underpins virus rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A group will launch a ballot drive to require legislative approval to extend emergency pandemic orders beyond 28 days, in the latest bid to neuter Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration’s power to issue coronavirus restrictions.

The initiative will be organized by Unlock Michigan. The ballot committee previously gathered signatures to repeal a law that underpinned Whitmer’s orders. Her administration kept the limits intact under a law giving the state health director broad authority to issue orders.

The new measure would make emergency orders unenforceable after 28 days unless the Legislature OKs an extension. Whitmer says the restrictions have saved lives.