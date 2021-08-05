Ball State, Valparaiso U takes steps to reduce COVID-19

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Two more Indiana universities have announced steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns has announced in a message to faculty that masks would be required in all university buildings beginning Monday. The mandate requires all employees, students and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask inside any university building, with very few exceptions.

Valparaiso University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester.