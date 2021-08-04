Ball State reinstating mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Masks will once again be required on the campus of Ball State, effective Monday, Aug. 9.

University President Geoffrey Mearns announced the decision in a letter on Wednesday morning.

“I believe this modification to our current mask protocol will enable us this Fall semester to sustain the vibrant on-campus experience that we all value so much,” wrote Mearns.

President Mearns distributed the following message to our campus community this morning: https://t.co/e3INgL4v7S — Ball State (@BallState) August 4, 2021

This mask mandate could be removed based on several factors, such as the number of new coronavirus cases and the number of fully vaccinated students and staff.

Ball State’s decision to mandate masks once again comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge due to the delta variant.

Ball State students begin the new school year on Monday, Aug. 23.