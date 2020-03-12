Ball State joins list of schools suspending in-person classes

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) Starting Monday, Ball State University will suspend in-person classes as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns made the announcement Wednesday afternoon to students, faculty, staff and parents in an online letter.

The move follows similar action by Indiana University, Purdue University, Ohio State and other universities across the country.

Mearns indicated in his letter that there are not currently any reported cases of COVID-19 at the campus in Muncie, however it’s likely the virus will spread “to our community.”

For the duration of the Spring semester in-person classes will be replaced with virtual instruction and other alternative learning options. Students are not being asked to leave campus, and University services and offices will remain open.

From March 16 until April 30 all University- sponsored/funded events of 100 people or more are being suspended. Commencement ceremonies are still scheduled, however administrators will make a final decision at a later date.

