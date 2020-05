Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Friday a portion of the state’s 131 branches will re-open with an appointment only service format beginning Monday, May 4. Customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available.

The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go to the BMV website,https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm. Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.