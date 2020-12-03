Avoid surging grocery bills throughout the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge throughout the country. Grocery prices saw an increase as well, impacting many. Throughout the holiday season, saving money is important for many.

Initially when grocery prices rose, it was not a supply problem. It was a logistic problem. With the shutdown of most of the country, transporting items was a challenge and prices saw an increase because there wasn’t enough on the shelves. Kidane Amare Sarko, Health and Human Sciences Purdue Extension Educator says, “people just panicked, they just went and bought stuff.”

Meat, poultry, and eggs were some of the items at the grocery store that saw price increases. Produce increased as well.

“Now we do have a shortage, now it’s a different story,” Sarko says. “Farmers, a lot of companies and plants and industries know how to deal with it, but they still might not have enough employees. Now there might even be a shortage of food because producers are not producing the same way they used to be. They might not have enough capital to run,” he says.

Grocery stores across the country have seen empty shelves and navigating throughout this time has been tricky. That doesn’t impact just big box stores, but smaller local grocery stores as well like 3 Rivers Co-Op.

“We’re starting to experience some things that we can’t get right now, we have brands on our shelves that we haven’t traditionally carried. We have replaced a lot of things with different brands,” Heather Grady, at the 3 Rivers Co-Op says.

With the holidays keeping many people at home and spending time with family, typically that involves cooking as well. Stores are asking for cooperation. If you see something that you need, buy it and don’t wait. If you think you will grab it at the store later in the week, it might not be there so go ahead and purchase. However, don’t hoard.

Grady says, “that’s one of the reasons why we have supply chain issues because people have bought a lot more than they were normally.”

2020 has been a year of adjusting and that includes the way we spend money. Although some may have kept jobs and income hasn’t changed, that isn’t the case for everyone and we can’t spend the same due to the price increases. It will take time for the economy to recover, and how long is unknown. As you are shopping, it’s important to remember a few things.

“Make sure (you know) what is on sale. Also (asking) do I really need this? There are things we can just delay to get. I would do that because we still don’t know what will happen. This economy to recover, it takes a few years. When you spend make sure you live on your budget. Don’t do shopping at just one grocery store. Maybe visit a few and see what’s on sale” Sarko advises.