Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges

Coronavirus

More than 100 parents and Genesee County residents listen to embattled county Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert as she answers critics of her K-6 school mask mandate Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the county administration building in downtown Flint, Mich., saying her directive will help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in the county despite continued vocal opposition. Hackert appeared on a video call to the crowd of more than 100. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit filed Monday comes days after a Michigan State University employee sued over its broader mandate that applies to all students, faculty and staff.

The players say Western Michigan required them to get a shot by Tuesday or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions.

The Michigan State worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19. Her complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees previously infected with the coronavirus.

