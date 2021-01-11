As pandemic shuts down shows, bands focus on improving act, building online base

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Music acts may not be able to perform right now as often as they did pre-pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the past year has been wasted. For some bands it has been an opportunity to grow.

Indie rock band Calder the Band first firmed at a Bible college in Pottersville, New York. They parted after college but reconvened their act in early 2020. Shortly after starting again, their plans were stunted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pre-COVID we were playing pretty regularly, actually,” said bass guitarist Lee Cliff. “I remember last fall we actually had quite a few shows lined up and we were playing at places like the Brass Rail, we played at Two E-E’s Winery, but after COVID hit it got to the point where you didn’t really feel comfortable inviting people to your shows.”

While they miss the live experience, it has given them more time to focus on creating new content.

“We love doing gigs, don’t get me wrong, but it has been really nice not having them as well,” said John Michael Sellers, who plays the keyboard and acoustic guitar for the band. “Like a blessing in disguise almost because we have been able to focus on making new content but uninterrupted.”

Drummer Aaron Cliff added that they have been working on several new singles and cutting demo songs, which will give them more original content to play once they can perform again. Knowing that has kept their spirits high and motivated them.

“Moral’s been high this whole time,” said vocalist Joe Stilwell. “It’s just been a joy to refocus on why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the metal band The Green Leaves.

“We went from, back in March, having shows pretty much every single weekend and having our third tour planned for July and when the pandemic came and knocked all that out it just cleared up a lot of time and energy that we could redirect into different things,” said vocalist Michael O’Hara.

Specifically, they have been able to fine-tune their sound and performance because they do not have to switch their focus between preparing setlists and traveling, and working on new material.

“Really sit down, kind of review everything that we’ve written previously,” said guitarist Grant Huffman. “Decide what we like, what we don’t, and just improve in every way that we can.”

“Certain playing sections that we had, certain riffs that were maybe tough to learn,” added drummer Damon Bojtkofsky. “We had all the time in the world to learn them now.”

They are perfecting their act now so that they are ready when they do eventually get to play to crowds again.

“We’re optimistic,” said O’Hara. “We’re pretty much open to whatever happens and we’re pretty much gotten to the point where we’ve accepted that we’ve gone, you know, so many months without performing live that we’re pretty much just fighting the long fight and whenever it happens, it happens and whenever it happens we’ll be ready.”

Not being able to perform live has also allowed them to focus on their online presence. For The Green Leaves, this is not a new experience. When the band first started taking shape in 2014, it consisted primarily of Huffman and O’Hara trading recorded clips online.

“Prior to us even playing shows, Michael and I were strictly an Internet band,” said Huffman. “Basically, messaging little snippets of riff ideas or drum fills, vocal lyrics, etcetera, back and forth with each other.”

For Calder the Band, the transition to showcasing their work online has been a much newer experience.

“There’s nothing better to promote your band than to just have people come to a show,” said Lee Cliff.

Part of the reason that is the case is that they are often playing with other bands, which means new groups of people are being exposed to their music. However, they are seeing increases in social media interaction even without those shows to boost their name. The band believes that this is happening because people are not able to go to shows and so are seeking out more bands online, but they also point to the fact that they have been able to reach out to more publications to get their name out.

“Even just this interview, we’re getting to share our story with different magazines,” said Cliff. “People have really been wanting to share our story and talk to us and we’re hoping that it’ll continue.”

Both bands said while they have enjoyed being able to focus on their craft without worrying about their showmanship, they are looking forward to hitting the stage again as soon as they can do so safely.

“It’s like when you have something that you take for granted because you’re so used to it and that’s what you’re conditioned to, in terms of playing shows frequently,” said O’Hara. “Now, being deprived of it and having it taken away has made us appreciate it more so when the shows do come back, I feel like it’s going to be just all the better and that we’re going to appreciate it even more.”