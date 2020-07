HIALEAH, Fla. (CNN Newsource) - Liliana Acosta has owned her home in Hialeah, Florida for over 20 years. Her fence backs up to the Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home and she’s never had an issue with them -- until a few days ago.

That’s when the funeral home became so overwhelmed with COVID-19 victims it brought in a refrigerated truck and parked it just inches from her back door.