Army: Over 900 soldiers test positive for virus

U.S. Army officials announced Thursday that over 900 hundred soldiers “from all three components tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

During a Pentagon briefing Ryan McCarthy, the Secretary of the Army, and Gen. James McConville, Army Chief of Staff discussed the Army’s efforts and operations in dealing with the coronavirus.

Gen. James McConville, Army Chief of Staff told reporters that testing measures were in place at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina which operates the Army’s basic combat training.

“We do have the testing capability,” McConville said. “They do have the capability up to about I think it’s about a little over 700 testing capability a day.”

McConville said the Army continues to train new recruits in a “safe environment” and “we need to make sure that our army is ready to go to war.”

