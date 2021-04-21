Area hospitals seeing slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to Indiana’s COVID-19 dashboard, the state is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

WANE 15 asked Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health if they are seeing increases.

“Lutheran Health Network has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past few weeks. All safety measures remain in place. We continue to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We urge all to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene and receiving the vaccination. The community’s ongoing support is appreciated.” Lutheran Health Spokesperson