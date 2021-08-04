Area colleges, universities discuss mask mandates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Masks will once again be required on several campuses to start the new school year. WANE 15 reached out to several local colleges and has a list of their mask policies.

Indiana University Fort Wayne

Starting Thursday, August 5 all IU students, facility staff, and visitors regardless of vaccine status will need to wear a mask indoors on all IU campuses, include IU Fort Wayne.

Indiana University made the announcement a day before the requirements go into place. There’s no word on how this will impact IU Fort Wayne classes taught on the same campus as Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Purdue University Fort Wayne

As of Monday, June 28 face masks will no longer be required inside campus buildings for anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally face mask will no longer be required for anyone in outdoor settings.

Since the additional decision, the policy has not changed.

Indiana Tech

Students, faculty, and staff who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask according to the university’s policy. They will also not have to socially distance themselves and will not have to quarantine if identified as close contact.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear masks and maintain a three-foot distance from others while indoors. They are also recommended to maintain a six-foot distance from others if unmasked.

Officials say Indiana Tech does have a crisis management team that is closely monitoring the situation and will make changes to the policy based on recommendations from state and local health officials.

The fall semester begins on August 23.

IVY Tech Community College

Beginning Monday, August 2, face coverings are required indoors at all Ivy Tech Community College campuses statewide, regardless of vaccination status.

Officials with IVY Tech say the change is a result of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masking guidance issues. The community college is also working on offering vaccinations on campuses again.

Though masks are currently required indoors that could change with officials say they are monitoring the situation and will take “all of the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Unversity of Saint Francis

There are no mask requirements on the University of Saint Francis campus.

Officials state that the university is following the guidance of the Allen County Department of Health and the local government. They went on to say that administrators meet regularly to discuss a variety of campus-related issues.