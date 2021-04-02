Appointments now open for mass vaccination clinic in Gary, mobile sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that appointments are open for the mass vaccination clinic which is opening at Gary’s Roosevelt Park next week in partnership with FEMA. Appointments for the first mobile sites across northern Indiana are also available.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning April 7 through June 2. The department said the first three weeks will provide first doses of Pfizer vaccine. The second three weeks will provide second doses of Pfizer. The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered the final two weeks of the clinic. Appointments for the final weeks with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be added in the coming days.

The department said the Gary Public Transportation Corp. (GPTC) bus system is providing free rides to the Roosevelt site to people who show the driver their appointment confirmation. IU Health is also providing free transportation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. To schedule transportation through IU Health, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258).

The fixed site in Gary will be able to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day, the department said. In addition, the mobile units will be deployed to nine counties across northern Indiana during the eight-week period. Two mobile units will be deployed at a time and can each administer up to 500 vaccinations a day.

The Gary clinic will be a drive-thru operation but will have a walk-up option for individuals who arrive by bus or other means of transportation. The drive-thru entrance is located at 2145 Harrison St., Gary. The walk-up entrance can be accessed at 730 W. 25th Ave.

The mobile clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as follows:

April 7-10: Pentecostal Temple Church located at 2722 Wabash St. Michigan City, IN 46360

April 7-9: Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department located at 6600 Broadway Merrillville, IN 46410

Appointments for both the Gary Roosevelt site and mobile clinic locations are required and can be scheduled online at ourshot.in.gov (use Chrome or Firefox as your browser). To find the Gary site at Roosevelt Park, enter the registration page and search by the 46407 ZIP code. To find the mobile sites, search for ZIP codes 46360 and 46410. If you do not have a computer or smartphone, call 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The department said individuals age 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine is available at no cost to patients, but insurance may be charged an administration fee.