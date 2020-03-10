Apple says it’s OK to clean your iPhone with Clorox wipes

(CNN) The use of disinfecting wipes has gone up dramatically with concerns over the spread of coronavirus and it apparently is OK to use them to clean your iPhone or iPad.

Health officials say the disease can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week, meaning that phone you carry around could be harboring all sorts of things that could make you sick.

Apple says it’s perfectly fine to use Clorox wipes and 70-percent isopropyl alcohol on its products.

The Wall Street Journal conducted a test where it wiped an iPhone nearly 1,100 times and reported that the protective screen coating on the phone “was still in good condition.”

