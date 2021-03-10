Although COVID spread is low, Allen County health commissioner says we’re not in the clear yet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although Allen County has low COVID-19 community spread, according to the state’s latest metrics map, the health department wants to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over.

“It’s important for people to remember that this is still an infectious disease. While our cases are down, our cases are still where they were all through the summer,” said Dr. Matther Sutter, the Allen County health commissioner. “If people relax with behaviors too quickly, we could still see a significant surge which could be deadly for some people.”

Dr. Sutter said that the “blue” status is the metric for community spread. As far as the color for an advisory, the county is still in yellow.

“We have to be blue for two consecutive weeks in order for restrictions to loosen, but if next week we remain in blue is when group sizes can increase again,” said Dr. Sutter.

The groups would increase from 100 to 250 people.

Earlier this week, the CDC released guidelines for people who are now fully vaccinated, saying that it’s now safe for them to gather with other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing

According to the CDC, people can also skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. They should still monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

“This is not the final guidance we expect that will probably continue to change as we learn more about the vaccine,” said Dr. Sutter. “This is just more good news about how effective these vaccines really are not just in preventing hospitalizations in them, but also in helping with transmission of disease.”

However, if people are unvaccinated or from multiple households, or in places such as bars and gyms the CDC still recommends wearing masks and social distancing.

“It is still possible when people have been vaccinated to contract COVID-19. We think they’re probably less infectious than people who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Sutter. “But there’s still the possibility to spread it to somebody and if they’ve not been vaccinated they’re still at risk for hospitalization.”

Even if you’ve had COVID in the past, Dr. Sutter still recommends you get the vaccine.

“The vaccine that provides essentially like a boost to your immune system has already seen it for people,” said Dr. Sutter. “You’re going to get an even more robust response, which means it’s likely that immunity will be better, and last longer.”

In this new guidance, the CDC did not change the travel guidelines. Traveling out of the country could be more frequent now with many college students on spring break.

“They recommend that you quarantine for seven days and come back. You may also want to test when you come back in about three or four days after you arrived back in the United States,” said Dr. Sutter. “Some of that is because there may be variants and other countries that might have the vaccines might be less effective against.”