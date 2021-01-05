Allen County to begin COVID-19 vaccination clinics as early as next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County will begin administering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for essential personnel and other prioritized groups in mid-January, perhaps as soon as next week.

During a Tuesday morning webinar with Greater Fort Wayne, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter and Administrator Mindy Waldron addressed how Allen County’s vaccination clinic will operate, and what patients might expect as they go through the process themselves.

Waldron shared that vaccinations will be conducted by appointment. An online option will be available as personnel groups become eligible to take the vaccine.

As more vaccines become available, Waldron hopes the clinic will conduct vaccinations five to six days a week, with about 50 people working at the clinic. Vaccines will be free, but patients should be prepared to provide insurance information during the time of their appointment.

The exact nature of which personnel are prioritized will be determined in real-time as Allen County receives new directions from the state.

“I don’t know if (the state health department is) going to commit to a long-term plan of the exact roll-out,” Sutter explained during the webinar. “I think they’re preferring to continue to watch trends and have discussions because the supply is so – it’s just not well known how the supply’s going to be.”

Waldron added the exact location of Allen County’s vaccination clinic will be announced at a later date.

Watch the full webinar from Greater Fort Wayne below.