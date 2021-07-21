Allen County seeing highest levels of COVID-19 spread in more than a month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County health officials are keeping a close eye on community coronavirus spread as cases have climbed to its highest levels in more than a month.

According to the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the 7-day average of new cases in Allen County has risen to 48. The 7-day average was as low as nine in mid-June.

The 7-day positivity rate has also jumped up to over six percent, the highest since mid-April. Health officials want to keep this figure below five percent.

WANE 15 will speak with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter on Wednesday afternoon. If you have any questions on the current state of coronavirus spread or vaccines, comment on our Facebook page.