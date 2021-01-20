Allen County returns to ‘orange’ in latest county map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A week after more than 80 percent of Indiana counties were listed as “red” in the state Department of Health’s county map, only 37 percent of all counties were in worst category for community spread of COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

34 Indiana counties are now in the “red.” Allen County has returned to orange status, along with DeKalb, Grant, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, and Wells. Jay County is the only county in the state in “yellow.”

Last week, 77 Indiana counties were red, with all remaining counties in orange. 10 northeast Indiana counties were red – Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.