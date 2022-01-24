Allen County reaching Omicron peak? What’s next in COVID pandemic

A medical assistant works at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic in Washington amid the wave of cases brought on by the omicron variant, classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a Variant of Concern. What do the department’s other classifications mean? (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – With the entire state of Indiana in the red for COVID-19 cases, is Allen County reaching its peak for Omicron cases?

Monday, during the Allen County’s Board of Health meeting, the county’s Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said there is a good chance Allen County has reached the peak.

According to the data of the 7-day average, Allen County is seeing over a thousand cases a day. To go back to orange, cases need to drop to 110 cases a day- or about a ninth or a tenth of the current daily average.

“One of the things that is very important to me is when I am checking in with the hospitals- is to confirm are we continuing to see what we have seen earlier-which is the vast majority of people who are admitted for COVID, are they unvaccinated? And that continues to be true,” Dr. Sutter said.

Dr. Sutter added that despite the fact that there are thoughts that the Omicron variant may be less severe than the Delta variant, the county is still seeing large numbers of hospitalizations of COVID patients. For Indiana’s 3rd District, hospitalizations are up, but haven’t exceeded the peak for Delta One or Delta Two.

Allen County’s new confirmed COVID positivity rate currently 32 percent, which is slightly higher than the state’s 30 percent.

“The million dollar question is what happens after Omicron,” Dr. Sutter said. “You know what, we don’t know if it [Omicron cases] will come down quickly or will it come down slowly. We don’t know what will happen after that,” Dr. Sutter said.

Dr. Sutter said he isn’t aware of any new variants after Omicron. It doesn’t mean there won’t be another behind it, but as of now there aren’t any traces of new variants.