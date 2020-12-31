Allen County lifts some public health restrictions, urging caution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County is easing some restrictions from the county’s local public health order. The decision is based on the county remaining in “orange” for two consecutive weeks on the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 county map.

These restrictions apply to social gathering sizes, as well as capacity sizes at restaurants, sporting events and gyms.

Despite the ease in restrictions, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter is urging the public to remain cautious.

“While we are encouraged to see a decrease in case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the lift in these restrictions is not meant to send a message that we are safe to go about life as normal,” said Dr. Sutter. “We ask Allen County residents and businesses to remain vigilant with practices that help us continue on a downward trajectory in the spread of this deadly disease. Please continue to stay home as much as possible; avoid gathering with people outside of your household; wear a mask in public places staying at least six feet from others; and keep washing your hands frequently.”

Establishments must still adhere to all other directives outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which was announced Wednesday would be extended another three weeks.

Allen County’s current public health order remains in effect until Jan. 10.