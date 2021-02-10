Allen County improves to ‘yellow’ in latest county map

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana continues to see a decline in coronavirus spread based on the latest state Department of Health county community map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

Allen County improved to “yellow” status, the second lowest category for community spread. Joining Allen County in the yellow are Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash and Wells counties. Four northeast Indiana counties are in “orange” this week – Blackford Huntington, Noble and Whitley.

One Indiana county is in blue, the lowest category for community spread.

Switzerland County in southeast Indiana is the only county in red across the state.

Last week, four Indiana counties were red, including Whitley County. Seven northeast Indiana counties were yellow, including Wells and Adams in northeast Indiana, with the rest designated orange.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 1,452 new coronavirus cases, and 52 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, Indiana has confirmed 643,305 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll is at 11,578.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.