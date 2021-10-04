Allen County Health Department to re-open COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to roll out, the Allen County Health Department is re-opening a vaccine clinic at Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Oct. 18.

The clinic will be held inside the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses, will be available. No Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines will be available at this site.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made online or by calling 211.

Visitors to the vaccination clinic should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance. Volunteers will be available to direct and aid anyone needing a wheelchair.

The CDC recently recommended the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their primary two-dose series:

People 65 years and older

Residents 18 years and older living in long-term care settings

People 60-64 years with underlying medical conditions

CDC also recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing the primary series based on individual benefits and risks: