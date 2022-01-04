Allen County health department now limiting rapid tests

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Starting today, the Allen County Department of Health will be required to limit the use of rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 at its public test site, located at 5750 Falls Drive.

Complying with Indiana Department of Health guidance, the Department will now need to reserve rapid tests for anyone 18 and younger as well as symptomatic individuals age 50 and older. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms.

Results for PCR tests typically are available in 2 to 3 days.

“While it’s disappointing to be asked to scale back such an important service to our community, we are seeing our supplies dwindle without replacement, and this will allow the Department of Health to conserve some resources to provide rapid tests to those who need it,” Allen County Department of Health Administrator Mindy Waldron said.

The Allen County Department of Health has operated several free testing sites since Oct. 1, 2020, and the Falls Drive site was opened in September to continue free testing services. More than 77,000 Allen County residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19 – about 41,000 through PCR testing and 36,000 via rapid testing.

The Falls Drive clinic remains open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made at https://www.allencountyhealth.com/get-tested/covid-19-testing/ and https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/. There also are more than 650 testing sites in Indiana, including 29 in Allen County.