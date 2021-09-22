Allen County health department moving COVID testing site to southwest Fort Wayne

Free COVID-19 testing offered by the Allen County Department of Health will move to a new southwest location opening Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The free testing site will be located at 5750 Falls Dr. in Fort Wayne and will still offer both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to anyone regardless of age or symptoms. The Department is partnering with Parkview Health at the new site, with the health system providing several staff members to assist with testing while demand is high.

“Access to free testing continues to be an important tool in managing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mindy Waldron, department administrator. “We are grateful to have found the space to provide this resource to our community and for the partnership with Parkview staff.”

The final day for testing at the Department’s current site at 1230 Ruston Pass is Saturday, Sept. 25.

New Site Details:

5750 Falls Dr.

Fort Wayne, Ind. 46804

Fort Wayne, Ind. 46804 Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made any time at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 260-449-3303 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. An invitation code is not required to register online, and individuals should click the “I don’t have an Invitation Code” button to proceed with scheduling. Those seeking testing should schedule and complete all prompted registration steps before arriving at a site to avoid crowds and long wait times at the site.

A complete map of test sites across the state is available at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.