FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan stopped by First News Saturday to shed some light on the current COVID-19 situation in Allen County.

WANE 15 asked for viewer questions, and took them directly to Dr. McMahan. Some of the questions include how many tests are available, does the number of tested truly reflect the number of cases, and what is the ventilator situation locally?

See the interviews above and below.