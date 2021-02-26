Allen County Health Commissioner on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: ‘It really looks great’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine could be a game changer in how vaccines could reach Hoosiers across Northeast Indiana.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency use authorization for the single-shot vaccine any day now.

Despite not being considered as efficient as Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter is not discouraged by the trial results. Instead, he is more focused on the trial results that showed no patients dying or being hospitalized after getting vaccinated.

“So far all the vaccines we have Phase Three data on have shown tremendous ability to stop hospitalizations and stop death,” Dr. Sutter said.

Dr. Sutter also discussed how adding a third vaccine could open up how healthcare workers can get to people who are still waiting for their shot.

“As a result, it’s much better for doing outreach, mobile clinics, mass clinics, where we don’t have to track people down to give them another shot in three to four weeks,” he said.

The amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccines being distributed to Indiana, let alone vaccine clinics around northeastern Indiana, has yet to be determined.